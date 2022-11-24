For almost 100 years Washington has led the free world. If it goes down, we all do

As I watched the mid-term elections in America play out, it filled me with despair.

Under the Democrats American cities are overrun with crime, inflation is rising, fuel prices are climbing, they still embrace the green agenda, and immigration, like in Britain, is out of control.

American universities and schools continue to promote woke policies like transgenderism, globalism, and net zero.

In many states if you don’t submit to the experimental vaccine you could lose your job.

In normal times this would have been ammunition for the opposition who would have used it to win by a landslide.

What went wrong?

The post mortem has already begun as Republicans search for reasons.

Democrats had more money, in some areas Republicans chose poor candidates, the pro-choice lobby was more active, and Democrats were geared to manipulate the system and turn postal voting to their advantage.

All of these reasons are valid but they don’t really get to the heart of the matter.

Underlying all this America has turned its back on its old world Christian values, and it is spinning out of control.

Is it too late to change course?

America is splintering into the confusion of ‘independent’ states, each with its own agenda, and that has implications for all of us.

For almost a hundred years America, has been the leader of the ‘free world’ and we in the West have sheltered under its nuclear umbrella, and felt safe.

If it goes down, we all go down.

Much to the amusement of its enemies it is now seriously weakened and divided.

The world order that once seemed safe and predictable, is now crumbling.

Those who welcome this need to be careful what they wish for, they might get it.

They say what happens in America makes its way here.

As America indulges in a period of introspection and soul searching, we in Britain are buffeted by those high winds of change.

The waves are crashing on our shores! We have the same problems!

Like America, politics in Britain and Ulster has reached the level of comedy, and it is crossing over into farce.

As the world shifts on its political axis, and we are in grave danger of being blown off course into another orbit where the air will be a lot thinner and full of toxins, we won’t be breathing the oxygen of truth.

In a world where democracy is failing and there is an absence of leaders and statesmen, we are in the lap of the gods, and those fickle gods will provide one.

It happened in Germany in the nineteen thirties.