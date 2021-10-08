‘Unionism is led by gutless careerist amateurs: time for a clear out’

‘DUP OUT: RIP GFA’ – just some of the anti-Protocol, anti-DUP graffiti plastered throughout the centre of loyalist Carrickfergus in recent months

So Boris Johnson’s government are going to push through legislation giving republicans their Irish language act; an act agreed to by the DUP as the price to get back into Stormont with Sinn Fein.

If it wasn’t obvious before, it is now crystal clear that:

1: Stormont is an utter irrelevance; if it doesn’t give republicans want they want, Westminster will.

Letter to the editor

2: British government does not give two balls of roasted snow for Unionist concerns, including the Protocol.

3: All can see that the current Unionist leadership (I use the term leadership for want of a better word) is gutless, pliant and easily pushed aside.

4: The so called major unionist parties are not fit for purpose, embarrassingly amateur and almost comedic.

They are constantly outmanoeuvred and on the back foot, interested in power, prestige and career over everything else and at absolutely any cost.

What now?

It is clearly overdue for political unionism to make a stand but on past performance they are long on talk and short on action.

The next Stormont elections will hopefully tell a very sorry tale for Donaldson and Beattie.

They know that only too well, and that is why they will do anything to keep that prospect as far in the future as possible.

I despair of what the future holds – the only possible solution is a complete clear out of the fools who have led us to where we are now.