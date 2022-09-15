Letter to the editor

Anyone watching King Charles III and the Queen Consort visit to Hillsborough would have been left in no doubt as to who was running the show.

Sinn Fein played the game brilliantly, coming across as a normal political party, even managing to get a few political points in during Mr Maskey’s speech of condolence to the king.

I seem to remember that the DUP supported the nomination of Mr Maskey to the position of speaker, wonder how they feel about that now?

Unionism looked on as bit part players whilst SF stole the show. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson looked really uncomfortable — as if he wanted to be somewhere else.

Compared to other parts of the UK the military presence was minimal, no Royal Irish Regiment guard of honour. I wonder why?

At least the ordinary unionist/British people on the street left the royal party in doubt as to their loyalty and affection.