Unionist leaders should challenge the swaggering rhetoric of nationalists

The most recent Owen Polley News Letter article (‘Disrespect to unionists exposes Sinn Fein’s threadbare New Ireland rhetoric,’ Saturday January 8, see link below) will resonate with most unionists.

He articulates the fact that unionists have had enough of Sinn Fein’s conduct.

His comment “A contemptuous attitude to anything associated with unionists” reflects the concern among unionists at having to share in a government dominated by an aggressive anti-unionist Sinn Fein agenda.

Owen Polley’s assessment as follows is also true: “When unionists articulate alternative ideas about the future or challenge nationalist assumptions, the smiles soon disappear to reveal ugly and laughably premature Irish nationalist triumphalism.”

So let us hear our leaders articulate alternative ideas to challenge the swaggering rhetoric emanating from nationalist parties.

Owen’s observations could also apply to the response to the United Kingdom government’s handling of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unionists are concerned at the DUP’s generosity and patience in the playing out of their demand to remove the protocol.

With endless delays the demand becomes a pointless exercise which provokes calls to the leadership not to ‘faff about’.

No longer are ordinary unionists willing to tolerate the devaluation of their British citizenship.

If any unionist party knocks the doors in May seeking election endorsement ask them about the broken promises, about the Northern Ireland Protocol and about the Irish Language Act.

The unionist parties are capable of producing a manifesto able to generate majority overall support and send a powerful message to London, Dublin, Brussels and Washington, yet their recent performances in the Stormont Executive fail to match the expectations of their core support base.

David McNarry, Former Ulster Unionist Party and Ukip MLA, Comber

