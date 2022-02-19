Unionists can be forgiven for thinking Alliance is a nationalist party

Letter to the editor

I see that Harry Patterson has ruffled Michael Long’s feathers.

Mr Long says that Alliance is not a nationalist party (‘My party is neither pro nor anti-Union: we are just ‘Alliance’,’ February 17, see link below).

Well Michael, you sure had me fooled there! Maybe you should have said you are a party that has been infiltrated with those who lean towards nationalism?

The many times that Alliance has sided with republicans against unionists even at council level, you will forgive unionists that think you are a nationalist party.

I do agree with you Michael that you are not a unionist party. No unionist party would be siding with nationalists/republicans when it comes to the destruction of the UK and the EU trying to make Northern Ireland an EU colony. All those who believe in the Union need to be careful what they vote for when voting Alliance whether in North Down or any other part of Northern Ireland.

John Mulholland, Doagh

