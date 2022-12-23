Unionists cannot rely on Tory support on the Northern Ireland Protocol

The politicians at Westminster will not help us get rid of the disastrous Irish Sea border

Looking at the state of the United Kingdom, with the far left-led strikers, what hope is there for Northern Ireland?

With a weak and feeble Tory government, supposed to be unionist, the British establishment advise them against supporting us in NI.

Look at Article 16! It should have been used to suspend the protocol three years ago, but nothing.

Letters to editor

The rotten shower elected to the so called mother of parliaments will talk and talk.

Look at the bluffer BoJo.

Remember Rhodesia?

The same sort of politicos in Westminster aided by Lord (Peter) Carrington.

Rhodesia’s premier and Second World War fighter pilot and British patriot Ian Smith was stabbed in the back.

The British establishment gave Rhodesia to the racist villain Robert Mugabe, who went on to slaughter both white and black people.

So to the unionists in the Province, do not rely on the politicians at Westminster to save us in respect of getting rid of the disastrous Irish Sea border of which we know is having a serious impact on our trade with the rest of Great Britain.