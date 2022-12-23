News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Unionists cannot rely on Tory support on the Northern Ireland Protocol

A letter from Willy Ross in Ballyclare:

By Letters
6 hours ago - 1 min read
The politicians at Westminster will not help us get rid of the disastrous Irish Sea border
The politicians at Westminster will not help us get rid of the disastrous Irish Sea border

Looking at the state of the United Kingdom, with the far left-led strikers, what hope is there for Northern Ireland?

With a weak and feeble Tory government, supposed to be unionist, the British establishment advise them against supporting us in NI.

Hide Ad

Look at Article 16! It should have been used to suspend the protocol three years ago, but nothing.

Letters to editor
Most Popular

The rotten shower elected to the so called mother of parliaments will talk and talk.

Look at the bluffer BoJo.

Hide Ad

Remember Rhodesia?

The same sort of politicos in Westminster aided by Lord (Peter) Carrington.

Hide Ad

Rhodesia’s premier and Second World War fighter pilot and British patriot Ian Smith was stabbed in the back.

The British establishment gave Rhodesia to the racist villain Robert Mugabe, who went on to slaughter both white and black people.

Hide Ad

So to the unionists in the Province, do not rely on the politicians at Westminster to save us in respect of getting rid of the disastrous Irish Sea border of which we know is having a serious impact on our trade with the rest of Great Britain.

Willy Ross, Ballyclare