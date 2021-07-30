Unionists have international law on their side against the Northern Ireland Protocol

Leinster House, Dublin, which houses the Dail. Ireland and other strong advocates of the protocol are supporting a breach of international obligations

As a bloc the EU has not signed up to the UN Charter on Human Rights or the International Covenant, but individual EU nations have, and that includes the Republic of Ireland.

In aiding the imposition of the protocol on the United Kingdom and more especially Northern Ireland, our less than friendly neighbour, has breached both the Charter and Article 1 of the International Covenant.

The 1970 UN Declaration on the principles of International Law states: ”Any attempt aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of a state or country or at its political independence is incompatible with the purposes and principles of the (UN) Charter.”

Letter to the editor

Article 1 of the International Covenant on Civil and political Rights prohibits interference with a country’s internal trade.

From the foregoing it is evident that the unionists protesting against the protocol have international law on their side, as well as the International Covenant, while the Republic of Ireland and those political parties in Northern Ireland which support the protocol are in breach of international human rights conventions.

Dr Clifford Smyth, Belfast BT6

