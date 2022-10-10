Unionists have let NIO agenda thrive

It has been clear for decades that the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has been pursuing a pro-Irish, anti-unionist agenda, irrespective of the publicly declared policy and intentions of the prevailing Westminster government.

There are undoubtedly committed unionists within the memberships of both the UUP and the DUP. Ahead of the next NI Assembly election they should dispassionately appraise the performance of their party. They should also consider its willingness, in some cases eagerness, to serve in government with SF/IRA and question how a partnership with those who are committed to the destruction of the Union can strengthen the Union.