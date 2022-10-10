News you can trust since 1737
Unionists have let NIO agenda thrive

A letter from Thomas Smyth:

By Letters
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:45 am - 1 min read
Letter to the editor

It has been clear for decades that the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has been pursuing a pro-Irish, anti-unionist agenda, irrespective of the publicly declared policy and intentions of the prevailing Westminster government.

The latest volte-face by the recently appointed NIO ministers on the protocol illustrates the strength and transcendent nature of the NIO’s united Ireland agenda.

The DUP and UUP have allowed this agenda to thrive.

There are undoubtedly committed unionists within the memberships of both the UUP and the DUP. Ahead of the next NI Assembly election they should dispassionately appraise the performance of their party. They should also consider its willingness, in some cases eagerness, to serve in government with SF/IRA and question how a partnership with those who are committed to the destruction of the Union can strengthen the Union.

Thomas Smyth, Belfast BT4

