Unionists must stand firm no matter the pressure

The British government, under Sunak, seems to have reneged on pushing through the amendment to the protocol.

There is little doubt this has nothing to do with progress with the EU. How long do they want? This is bowing to pressure from the Biden administration, Eire and threats from the EU.

Biden may want everything settled before the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement but I think, like in Afghanistan, he is making a big mistake by not opposing Sinn Fein/IRA.

The world has seen the misery that his Democratic administration has left his country in! They are probably looking to redeem themselves somewhat by getting some credit for the Belfast Agreement but unionists should not let it be at their expense.

It seems that unionists do not even have too many friends at the heart of the Tory government as they put pressure on unionists to get back into government.

How can unionists trust a Tory government who have betrayed them again and again? As the Eire government, Biden administration and the EU back the republican narrative, unionists, even though the wagons are circling, must fight to the end for their rights and freedom to plan their own destiny by standing firm no matter the pressure - even if this means bringing an end to the Belfast Agreement.

As the opponents of unionism up the ante, unionists must meet them head on if we are to save our Union.