Unionists should not dander back to Stormont, despite what minister says

Letter to the editor

In Tuesday’s News Letter the NIO minister of State Conor Burns tells us that the government is absolutely committed to a return to power sharing (‘Parties urged to give power-sharing pledge,’ March 1).

He does not want a return to a state of political deadlock either and passionately believes that decisions taken in Northern Ireland should be taken by people elected here.

All well and good Conor but I can’t recall a government minister being so ‘passionate’ when Stormont was brought down for three years by Sinn Fein?

Quite the contrary — the silence from Westminster was deafening apart from when the DUP were given a public chewing by Julian Smith!

As for local politicians taking decisions etc, that rings awfully hollow when Westminster has and will override Stormont when and if it sees fit in order to keep one side of the political divide happy.

Any unionist party that commits to dander back into Stormont whilst the Northern Ireland Protocol remains will be doing itself no favours.

Quite the contrary.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

——— ———

