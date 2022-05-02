Letter to the editor

As we look ahead to the upcoming election it is clear that the continued vitality of devolution and the Union hangs in the balance.

It is therefore paramount that every citizen, particularly the young people of my generation, resolve to make their voice heard at the ballot box.

However, when casting their vote unionists need not do so on the basis of the DUP’s claim of being able to stop a Sinn Fein first minister.

Unionists ought to reflect and see this claim for what it is. Not as a means of deliverance from a united Ireland, but rather as an act of desperation from a party driven to the wall by a raft of successive failures.

Failures ranging from the ineptitude displayed in RHI, the illogicality of supporting Brexit while simultaneously opposing any feasible means of its implementation and the asininity of trusting Boris Johnson with the integrity of the Union.

Instead unionists should use this election to present themselves as a forward-thinking, rational people, with sufficient self-belief and confidence to resist fears of the Sinn Fein ‘bogeyman’ and the fortitude to secure a harmonious and prosperous Northern Ireland.