Gas prices have been raised with electricity and oil likely to follow. Perhaps this is inevitable, but what is the government / regulator doing to ensure that any profits are used to soften the blow to consumers?

We have been brought yet more unwelcome news — gas prices have been raised; and electricity and domestic oil prices are likely to follow.

The utilities and the regulator tell us this is inevitable given events in eastern Europe. Perhaps this is correct, but what is the government/ regulator doing to ensure that any profits, and any other company resources are being used to soften the blow to consumers, and not to soften the blow to shareholders?

I have seen the streets and pavements around my home, and throughout towns like Ballymena, dug up and left in a deplorable state — residents have endured months of noise, dirt and inconvenience to allow utility companies to pursue their business interests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Will pre-Covid/ pre-world-gas-price-crisis profits be used to re-instate our streets, roads and pavements? It seems that the Department for Infrastructure isn’t quite sure what the word reinstatement means.

Mrs Florence Robinson, (Aged 90) Ballymena

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.