UUP councillor should explain how mandatory coalition is ‘good government’

I see that Councillor Philip Smith intends to tell Friday’s anti-protocol rally in Saintfield that the Ulster Unionist Party does not believe good government should be used as a bargaining chip to get rid of the protocol (‘UUP candidate: Why I’m going to speak at anti-protocol rally,’ April 21, see link below).
Perhaps Councillor Smith would use the same event to explain how he regards mandatory coalition with those opposed to Northern Ireland’s very existence qualifies as ‘good government’.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry