Vaccine passports will not harm politicians who are on public sector payroll

Letter to the editor

Following the Stormont executive’s decision to vote for the Covid passport scheme, Colin Neill said this would negatively impact footfall and increase costs for hospitality at the most important part of the year for the sector.

Mr Neill’s opinion on this matter should have been heard by the executive but appears to have been ignored.

What this decision means for civil liberties is concerning but a more immediate one is what it means for the private sector, seemingly no more than a mere afterthought for the executive.

Politicians of certain persuasions are usually quick to voice their opinions on issues relating to poverty and austerity for people on low incomes.

Their decision to back mandatory certification means their opinions on such issues are no longer credible.

Quite a few of the executive ministers do not have a background working in the private sector, let alone running a business.

There is something morally repugnant about ministers employed on the public payroll bringing forth a scheme which will inflict needless worry upon those whose livelihoods will be impacted by this decision.

Come the next assembly election, it will be interesting to see whether the electorate will reward them with their vote.

Why should any politician be re-elected to such a well paid role when, in the words of Mr Neill, they have left the hospitality sector facing ‘an unknown future’?

Adrian Lonergan, Belfast, BT7

