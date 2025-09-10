Veterans Commissioner: The ban on the Army taking part in the jobs fair in Londonderry just helps to demonise those who wear and have worn uniforms

The Army were refused participation in Tuesday’s jobs fair at the Foyle Arena, and so young people in Londonderry didn't get to hear about the career opportunities

A letter from the Veterans Commissioner David Johnstone:

I am deeply disappointed by the decision that has resulted in the British Army being unable to participate in Tuesday’s jobs fair at the Foyle Arena.

Although recruitment to the armed forces is outside my remit, outcomes like the one in Londonderry this week, only serves to further demonise those veterans who wore the uniform and put their lives in danger on behalf of all society – such demonisation needs to stop.

In 2025, 27 years on from the Belfast Agreement, it is extremely disheartening that such opportunities are denied, not because of the value of the employment or educational pathways on offer, but due to narrow minded political considerations and outdated prejudices. It is particularly ironic that such objections are coming from those that are constantly talking about equality of opportunity for all, yet when it comes to the armed forces and veterans, such sentiment is sadly absent.

Letters to editor

The British Army is one of the UK’s leading employers of young people. In 2024, it was ranked the number one apprenticeship employer across the country, supporting over 8,000 apprentices to gain vital skills, while nearly one in five of its workforce were actively completing apprenticeships during recent years.

These are real opportunities in trades, technical skills, and professional careers that benefit individuals and, ultimately, wider society.

To deny young people in Londonderry the chance to hear directly about these opportunities is regrettable. This is a city that often highlights the challenges of youth unemployment and limited career prospects.

Excluding a major employer from contributing to the conversation about future opportunities only narrows horizons further.

I respect that not everyone shares the same views about Northern Ireland’s past. However, I believe it is essential that young people are given the full range of options to make informed choices about their futures.

To close doors rather than open them risks doing a disservice to our young people, and by extension, to our society as a whole.