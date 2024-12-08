Wallace Thompson: I am prepared to work towards a new Ireland, but it will require fundamental change at all levels
Your correspondent Archibald Toner (Airy-fairy united Ireland will never work, December 4) sets out his objection to what he describes as an “airy-fairy united Ireland” and quotes the recent Larne v Shamrock Rovers football match as an illustration of the hatred towards all things Protestant and unionist which would make unity a non-starter.
While I share Mr Toner’s indignation at the behaviour of the Shamrock Rovers fans, I don’t think we should regard football supporters as particularly representative of mainstream thinking on any issue (apart perhaps from football).
However, if we are to look for examples of sectarian hatred we don’t have to go too far to find them within Northern Ireland itself.
Consider the denigration of the Virgin Mary at Coleraine FC social club, the mockery of Michaela McAreavey in an Orange hall in Dundonald, or the singing about being up to our necks in Fenian blood at numerous parades. So all this works both ways.
It’s a reminder of the need to tackle godless sectarianism at all levels of our society. I am prepared to work towards the creation of a new Ireland through a process of mutual discussion, debate and, most importantly, reconciliation.
This will require fundamental change at all levels. It will challenge us all. I haven’t the slightest interest in an “airy-fairy united Ireland”.
Wallace Thompson, Belfast 5