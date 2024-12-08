Wallace Thompson: I am prepared to work towards a new Ireland, but it will require fundamental change at all levels

A letter from Wallace Thompson:
Consider the denigration of the Virgin Mary at Coleraine FC social club is a reminder of the need to tackle godless sectarianism at all levels of our societyplaceholder image
Consider the denigration of the Virgin Mary at Coleraine FC social club is a reminder of the need to tackle godless sectarianism at all levels of our society
By Letters
Published 8th Dec 2024, 23:59 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 00:18 BST

Your correspondent Archibald Toner (Airy-fairy united Ireland will never work, December 4) sets out his objection to what he describes as an “airy-fairy united Ireland” and quotes the recent Larne v Shamrock Rovers football match as an illustration of the hatred towards all things Protestant and unionist which would make unity a non-starter.

Most Popular

While I share Mr Toner’s indignation at the behaviour of the Shamrock Rovers fans, I don’t think we should regard football supporters as particularly representative of mainstream thinking on any issue (apart perhaps from football).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, if we are to look for examples of sectarian hatred we don’t have to go too far to find them within Northern Ireland itself.

Letter to the editorplaceholder image
Letter to the editor

Consider the denigration of the Virgin Mary at Coleraine FC social club, the mockery of Michaela McAreavey in an Orange hall in Dundonald, or the singing about being up to our necks in Fenian blood at numerous parades. So all this works both ways.

It’s a reminder of the need to tackle godless sectarianism at all levels of our society. I am prepared to work towards the creation of a new Ireland through a process of mutual discussion, debate and, most importantly, reconciliation.

This will require fundamental change at all levels. It will challenge us all. I haven’t the slightest interest in an “airy-fairy united Ireland”.

Wallace Thompson, Belfast 5

Related topics:Northern IrelandLarneProtestant
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice