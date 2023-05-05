Some Christians and by some churches who have the compromised on the Sunday marathon need to search their consciences in the light of God’s word. No church which is committed to the principles of the evangelical Protestant and Reformed faith would countenance supporting any public social or sporting event on the Lord’s Day.

In light of the Belfast Marathon held on Sunday 30 April, it is necessary to return to a subject we have raised on many occasions, that of the sanctity of the Lord’s Day. We do so, not to repeat previously rehearsed arguments, but to address and challenge some comments from those who might have been expected to stand with us but who, sadly, have decided to imbibe the secular spirit of the age.

The promoters of the marathon, who politely listened to, but then dismissed, our representations against the change from Monday to Sunday just a few years ago, will be delighted that so many Christians are participating and that some churches are openly encouraging and cheering the runners as they pass by. One Christian participant said that he was impressed by this support from churches. Another said that churches had embraced the opportunity to work within the community. Another said that it was only one day of the year. Another argued that the marathon raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities including Christian charities. This person asked if those of us who were opposed to the Sunday marathon would rather that they went without vital fundraising. And, perhaps inevitably, the old chestnut about tying up the swings on a Sunday also raised its head.

None of these arguments holds water.

No church which is committed to the principles of the evangelical Protestant and Reformed faith would countenance supporting any public social or sporting event on the Lord’s Day. If the event was held on the Monday, all churches could have openly supported runners as they passed. The Monday marathon raised a lot of money for charities and, indeed, included many Christians who ran in support of various charities. However, some of those Christians, because they take a high view of the Lord’s Day, now feel unable to participate. The marathon is no longer an inclusive community event. But few seem to care. Nor have we heard any concerns expressed about the disruption to churches, or the fact that some people were unable to get to their church at all.

We have been saddened but not greatly surprised by the compromise shown by some Christians and by some churches.

They need to search their consciences in the light of God’s Word. It is a sober reminder that we live in days of increasing spiritual weakness and confusion. It is therefore incumbent upon those of us who hold to the evangelical Protestant view of the Lord’s Day to stand firm.

On this issue, there can be no compromise and no surrender.