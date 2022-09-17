Wary of basing too much hope on the king’s pledge

Letter to the editor

In last Saturday’s edition of your newspaper, there appeared an article by the editor, Ben Lowry, headed:

‘There is no reason to think King Charles will be bad for the Union’

If that hope is based upon the new king’s repeating promises that he will follow in his mother’s footsteps, I just wonder just how much dependence can be placed in such promises.

Were the late Princess Diana with us still, she might have had a ‘telling’ comment to make!

