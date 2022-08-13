We are being introduced to an all-Ireland narrative, it seems so harmless

We are being conditioned for change, and it all seems so reasonable and harmless. We are gradually being inducted into a Gaelic and an All- Ireland narrative, and it all seems so harmless. It doesn’t help that our biggest threat comes from the enemy within. Elements in East Belfast have been manipulated into speaking Irish and playing Gaelic football. The Alliance Party, the Party of the “Protestant” middle-class, has welcomed this, and is sympathetic to an Irish agenda.
N Down has capitulated, and is seceding from the Union. We have Linfield and Portadown opting to play Sunday football, and this is the thin edge of the wedge. It has opened a door that will open for others, and that will bring us up to speed with the League of Ireland. The idea of an All-Ireland League has been floated in the past, and this is a step in that direction. The push is now on for an Irish language Act, and each step is creating an all - Ireland mindset.
This is all a process of conditioning to wear down our resistance. Each piece on its own seems relatively innocuous, but when you put them together they paint a more sinister picture. Our culture is being undermined and it all seems so harmless we are embracing it. We don’t see the big picture.
All this while Ulster sleeps.
Clive Maxwell, Bleary