We need a pro Union forum but not yet another convention

Letters to editor

First of all, this unionist remains concerned about the current strategy against the Irish Sea border.

In my view, it is too heavily weighted on economic arguments, which could be disputed both ways, and every time our leaders present a business case against the Northern Ireland Protocol, someone from the wealth creating private sector pops up to say they are doing rather well.

Furthermore, our friends in Scotland would give their right arm to enjoy equal access to both the United Kingdom and European Union markets.

Because the protocol has led to a serious constitutional crisis, not necessarily an economic dilemma.

Which means we should be making it abundantly clear that we are ready to use all peaceful means necessary to resist a united Ireland as we are British, not because of the rising cost of delivering goods from the mainland.

Secondly, we urgently need a pro-Union civic forum, not another political convention, to plot our way forward out of this post-Brexit mess.

Thirdly, I am not looking forward to the results of next May's local government elections because most of our pro-union parties are just managing political and electoral decline.While hoping like Wilkins Micawber that something turns up.