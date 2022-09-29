We Northern Irish want government
A letter from Mr E McCormack:
By Letters
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:43 pm
The 31.5% of the population who ticked the Northern Irish box on the census form, of whom I am one, just want proper local government and maximisation of all economic opportunities without any paranoia about Irish Sea borders.
Those politicians who pursue a very narrow path in their desire to preserve the union ought to tread very carefully lest they scunner this constituency.
Mr E McCormack, Portstewart