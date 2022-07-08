We now need a serious prime minister who is not regarded with contempt

Now that Boris Johnson is departing some of the saddest people will be separatists throughout the UK

What matters now after the resignation of Boris Johnson is the rebuilding of integrity and purpose at Westminster.

Only then can the Northern Ireland Protocol be fixed, and so many other problems tackled.

We have had a brush with a post-truth world.

Letter to the editor

We will come out of that experience stronger and wiser, unlike the United States, where post-truth forces are still massing.

Some of the saddest people now that Mr Johnson is departing will be separatists throughout the UK. It is high time they had a setback.

Let us hope it is the first of many.

Perhaps surprisingly, I don’t think we should worry too much about working out who would be the best choice as our next prime minister.

It is not an exact science. But, we certainly need someone who can build coalitions in Brussels and throughout the EU, to get the protocol comprehensively reformed.

They also need to truly understand what is at stake.

That is why a fresh start is so important, with someone who is serious and not widely regarded with contempt.