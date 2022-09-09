We share the grief of millions of people

News you can trust since 1737
A letter from Julie Barratt of the CIEH:

Friday, 9th September 2022
This is deeply sad news, and at the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) we share the grief felt by millions across the country.

Awarded a Royal Charter in 1884, CIEH has a long history of association with the British monarchy.

CIEH is incredibly proud of its charter, and we have been honoured with the support we have received from the monarchy since our creation.

Her Majesty represented so many values that we all hold dear including integrity, fortitude, and a selfless devotion to public service.

Julie Barratt, President of the CIEH