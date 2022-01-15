We should be realise the burden on Boris Johnson is massive

Letter to the editor

Boris wins a landslide election on the people’s wishes leave the European Union.

In power the world finds itself with a flu pandemic never predicted and the world falls apart. Then global migration decides to march on Europe, which the world cannot control, Scotland wants independence, world gas prices soar. Parliament and press are only out the dig up sleaze to destroy the man. Yet most of his population are still backing Mr Johnson.

Can we not realise the burden on him is massive and perfection is impossible and give him support to see our lives back to as near normal as it can be or may be?

Drew Mansell, Saintfield

