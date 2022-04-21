We have to set our sails to the prevailing wind and trust in fortune to guide us: pray God that in spite of our unbelief, He’s out here, and still can be found

Compromise is not something that comes easily to the Protestant community, but now, unwittingly, almost by stealth, it has crept up on us.

Such has been our apathy, we have been inactive for years, it has swept away an abiding arrogance that is no longer justified, and we are now down to the bare bones.

We are now being forced to set out our stall, parade what is on offer, and enter negotiations. Such is our weakness, we may be forced to vacate cherished positions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

What we must do, and we can’t compromise on this, is to set out our own agenda, and negotiate from a position of strength.

Worn down by years of neglect, we are no longer in a position to do that and it will take a lot of hard work, and effort, to manoeuvre into that position: that will be painful!

I hope it’s not too late. We have never been in this position, and a nationalist community on the up, will be curious to see how we will cope.

We need politicians with vision and ability who will take risks, and take the battle into the enemy camp, and negotiate. We don’t have them!

If there is to be a lasting solution to the Irish problem both sides will have to sacrifice sacred cows, and take risks.

At the moment, the nationalist community is under no constraint, or obligation, to do that. They have thrown down the gauntlet and are waiting to see if we can muster enough strength to pick it up.

At the moment that is doubtful in the extreme. Our unionist politicians are a motley crew, and we don’t have a captain, or a compass to guide us.

As things stand we can only hope, and pray, we have enough character to claw back some of the ground we have lost: enough to survive on.

We have to set our sails to the prevailing wind and trust in fortune to guide us: pray God that in spite of our unbelief, He’s out here, and still can be found. That He doesn’t mark that sin to our account. That He will shine His light across the waves, and guide us through uncharted waters, past those rocks of despair, to enter a safe harbour.

Those in our community who no longer believe that, have added to our problems, and could sink our ship!

If compromise is to last it has to be a two way street, and we have to help each other across. We have never reached that level of political maturity. Incidentally, if you think this is a cue to vote Alliance, you are gravely mistaken, I’m choosing my words carefully. That could tip a very delicate balance and drive the unionist community away from politics. Do we want to take that risk?