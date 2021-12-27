We want to thank all those who have supported Barnardo’s in our difficult year

Letter to the editor

As 2021 draws to a close, we would like to thank all those who have supported the work of Barnardo’s during the last 12 months.

The past year has been one of the most difficult for the charity in our 155-year history, but we adapted and innovated our services to keep them going and reach more vulnerable young people and families than ever before.

It is thanks to our supporters that we were able to extend our work to support more than 382,000 children, young people and families across the UK, through almost 800 services and partnerships. That work has helped change the lives of children who have been affected by abuse, mental health issues and disability.

We have supported young people in care and those leaving care, given young carers the resilience to cope with caring for sick and disabled relatives and supported young people in the challenging areas of child sexual exploitation, trafficking and many others.

Our Barnardo’s Coronavirus appeal raised more than £2.4m, allowing us to provide direct practical support to struggling families. We also helped more than 100,000 young people who were struggling during the pandemic and couldn’t access other support, working alongside 87 other charities.

We couldn’t have done this without our dedicated staff, the 10,400 volunteers who support us in our services, shops and fundraising and our partners including People’s Postcode Lottery and others, who donate money to support Barnardo’s each year, enabling us to develop innovative programmes to transform young lives and deliver this work.

We also couldn’t have achieved what we have without every member of the public who has donated to Barnardo’s during the last year, whether that be through our shops or fundraising.

We face many challenges in 2022 but know that with your support we can continue to make a difference to the lives of the vulnerable children and families who need our help the most.

Wishing our supporters all the very best for a happy 2022.

Lynn Perry and Michelle Lee-Izu, Interim Co-CEOs, Barnardo’s

