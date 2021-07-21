What shameful treatment of graceful animals who make their owners wealthy

Letter to the editor

I was shocked after watching the BBC Panorama programme, ‘The Dark Side of Horse Racing’, which revealed thousands of racehorses were sent to slaughterhouses across the UK and Ireland.

I could not believe some of the issues raised. The way some of these graceful animals are being disposed of is harrowing.

While it was particularly shocking that former champion racehorses were being killed in this way, no animal should be subjected to cruel or unnecessary suffering.

While some animals will always have to be euthanised, it should be carried out in a humane way, causing as little distress to the animal as possible.

I have written to Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots asking that his department fully scrutinise the contents of the programme and establish if any of the issues raised apply to the North. I am also calling for a joined up approach from his department with their colleagues in the Republic and Britain to fully investigate the concerns raised.

Champion racehorses generate huge winnings for their owners and it’s a lucrative industry for those involved.

Many owe their fortunes to these animals. The least they can do is ensure that every animal is treated well in life and in death.

Patsy McGlone

SDLP MLA

