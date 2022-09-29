When will we stop putting religious labels on people?

Letter to the editor

The obsession of what a person’s religion is in Northern Ireland continues with the latest census.

Have we learned nothing from the ‘Troubles’ and the murders of 3,600 men, women and children?

Academics’ opinions?

Does it matter what the religion is of a doctor saving the life of a child, or the religion of someone donating blood, or an employer giving a job, or a person doing a good turn, or a teacher, plumber, painter, cook or whatever?

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are we going to stop putting religious labels on men, women and children?

It is 2022 and the religion mentality still prevails.

God help our children and grandchildren.