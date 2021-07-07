Where is the LGBT apology for hounding a Christian bakery?

Letter to the editor

(DUP leader backs apology over party members’ past LGBT remarks, News Letter, July 2)

Could Jeffrey Donaldson and Paula Bradley also seek from them an apology for the way in which a Belfast bakery was wrongly hounded through the courts amidst a nasty campaign urging people to boycott their products when they had not committed any offence?

Or are apologies subject to a one way system?

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore, Co Down

——— ———

