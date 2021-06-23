Who really wants to see Ulster-Scots translations?

Letter to the editor

By this he means that the Ulster-Scots tradition will get something at the same time.

The question arises as to where these proposals for the Ulster-Scots language are coming from. They do not seem to be coming from those knowledgeable about the Ulster-Scots language.

For instance, I can find no support among such people for spending money on a simultaneous translation service for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is more likely to be viewed as completely unnecessary, and liable to bring the Ulster-Scots language into disrepute.

It is unacceptable that Ulster-Scots should be used as makeweight to justify concessions to the Irish language. An unnecessary simultaneous translation service for Irish does not suddenly become acceptable because of the inclusion of a similar service for Ulster-Scots, which lovers of that language do not want.

My reading of the situation is that supporters of the Ulster-Scots language want smaller, practical initiatives to encourage those who are interested, rather than expensive headline grabbing translation services which are viewed in a negative way by the general public.

It is well worth us taking a very close look at where the Ulster-Scots proposals of New Decade, New Approach are coming from. They seem to stem from politicians doing deals in back rooms, rather than Ulster-Scots activists.

Dr Paul Kingsley, Belfast, BT4

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe