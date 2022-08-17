Will the real Liz Truss stand  up and be a ‘one nation’ leader?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Truss during a campaign visit to the BenRiach Distillery in Speyside, Scotland, yesterday

In a recent Tory leadership debate, hosted by Sky, Kay Burley pointed to the many changes of mind that Liz Truss has had over her political career, asking - “will the real Liz Truss please stand up”.

It was a good point. It seems likely, at the moment, that Liz Truss is set to be our next Prime Minister. But, some believe that her present policy platform will cause mayhem. The danger that follows is that Northern Ireland Protocol reform slips down the agenda, perhaps never to resurface, as we react to all the other chaos.

It would take a few books to fully explore the joys of free market supply-side economics, which seems to underpin her approach or, at least, the approach of people in her campaign who are currently doing the thinking for her. I stress “currently”. Suffice it to say the worship of across the board tax cuts and Singapore-style deregulation is a questionable creed at the best of times, and a very odd one at the moment.

Letter to the editor

There is one glimmer of hope. To be our next PM she must first win over the Tory party membership, who would lap up tax cuts like a cat would lap up cream, and long for the cutting of “red tape” without having much idea what that means.

Maybe, just maybe, if she gets into office she will change direction and take a more nuanced approach to economic and social policy. About a third of our people are disadvantaged and deserve targeted help. Another third of our people could afford to contribute towards that help.

Perhaps she will discard the free market supply-side ideologues and be more interventionist. Perhaps the real Liz Truss will stand up and become a “one nation” leader. The term is derided by some, but the flame is still very much alive at Westminster.

That is also the approach needed to reach out to the EU and fix the Protocol. Right wing former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost, to pluck a name from the air, should be unleashed on the EU again only if we are desperate, and he should always be kept far away from economic Departments of State.

John Gemmell,