Wintery reflections on Christian faith... and camouflage fishing

Letter to the editor

’The census at Bethlehem’, painted by Peter Bruegel, shows the Holy Family passing un-noticed by Flemish villagers in a snowy winter evening scene.

The Church in many Western countries like ours is also accustomed to getting an icy reception, so it’s good to take full stock once a year of the Easter story. An Oxford Law student, Val Grieve, was a religious sceptic but came to faith during his studies.

In later life he wrote a stunningly concise and well written 75 page paperback: ‘Your Verdict on the Empty Tomb’.

Assessing and presenting evidence is the stock trade of the lawyer, so it’s no surprise to see the quality of the author’s logic and language skills.

As a child, a poacher taught me to use camouflage, plus a single flick of a fly or bait, to catch unsuspecting river trout.

Val Grieve had a gift like that with words, using as few as were necessary, but did not want his saviour to stay camouflaged.

JT Hardy, Belfast BT5

