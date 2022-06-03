Wishing us down as we celebrate the centenary of Northern Ireland

Letter to the editor

Those of us who enjoyed celebrating Northern Ireland’s 100th birthday did so with the knowledge that there are nationalists and republicans who wish for our downfall.

In a united Ireland Sinn Fein and the SDLP tell us, regarding our British heritage, everything will be OK; a promised land of milk and honey.

Their words sound hollow and superficial following PIRA’s extensive campaign of sectarian hate, murder and violence; with innocent victims being targeted simply because they were Protestants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 2019 report by Professor Michael O’Flaherty, on EU workplace racism, confirmed the Republic of Ireland has one of the worst records of workplace racism, of all 28 EU member states.

Professor O’Flaherty’s report confirms Ireland is the at the bottom of the European league in addressing such racism.

The EU average was recorded at 22% with the Republic of Ireland surpassing this average with 33%; I’m not aware of any improvement.

I believe that the outworking of this discriminatory policy in a Sinn Fein/SDLP united Ireland equates to no jobs for unionists.

Given Professor O’Flaherty’s analysis only the most naive unionist would consider taking part in republican inspired united Ireland discussions.