‘Young people will bear brunt of coming climate change’

Letter to the editor

COP26 is under way and is considered the world’s best last chance to get climate change under control.

As an insurer, we’ve already seen the devastating effects of climate change across the globe.

But ultimately it is young people who are going to feel the biggest impact of the crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So why are their voices not being heard or acted upon?

For many years now, young climate-activists have been doing a phenomenal job in the fight to save our planet.

And it should be recognised that their activism has been more successful than any government in increasing awareness of the severity of the crisis.

Recently we brought together five prominent youth-climate activists for our Youth Against Carbon Conference (available to watch on YouTube).

It was a chance to brainstorm and debate solutions and have their voices heard.

We are now using our influence to champion their voices to the UK Government and spur greater action.

We can’t afford to deny young people their voice.

If we want to see lasting change, we must give them greater power and influence as a matter of priority.

Lawrence Vousden, head of sustainability, Zurich UK , London

More letters and editorials:

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.