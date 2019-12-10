LGBT community do not in fact just want to be left alone

Gerard O’Boyle (‘The LGBT community do not want to force their way of life on those who disagree with them but merely to be left alone to live their lives,’ Dec 2) suggests that the ‘LGBT community’ just wants to be left alone ... has he not been paying attention?

The ‘gay’ agenda is pushed at every possible opportunity...

on TV, on the streets and in parliament, and now its malign philosophy is demanding a place in the classroom.

The normalisation of homosexuality is doing great damage — to individuals, to families and to society.

Few people seem to be honest enough to notice.

Thankfully the Gospel is having its impact on some of those caught in a homosexual lifestyle.

What Christ did on the Cross means they do not need to stay there. (2 Cor. 5v17).

Rev Philip Campbell, Newtownabbey