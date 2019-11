With regard to Ben Lowry’s column (‘The ban on double jobbing by politicians has been a complete failure,’ November 16) I recall that John Hume, Ian Paisley, and myself were treble jobbing ie Strasbourg, Stormont, and Westminster.

Indeed I once spoke in all three chambers on the same day: 8am in Strasbourg, 2.30 pm at Stormont and 8pm in Westminster.

At 82 years old I am still recovering and I did not deliver the same speech in all three chambers!

John Taylor (Lord Kilclooney), Co Armagh