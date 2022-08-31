Mikhail Gorbachev was one of the great statesmen of the last century

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News Letter editorial

In the seven decades of the Soviet Union, there was no leader like Mikhail Gorbachev.

He came at the end of that ‘evil empire’ (as his rival, then friend, Ronald Reagan described it), and presided over its demise.

This is one reason that some Russian nationalists despite Gorbachev’s legacy. But the collapse of the USSR was not because of him, but rather because of profound flaws in communist rule, ones that he tried to address.

From the moment Gorbachev became head of the Soviet Union in 1985, he was different. First, as a man in his 50s of evident vitality he was in contrast to his older predecessors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second the mere fact that he often smiled was a novelty.

And third it became clear that he wanted internal reform to the dictatorial and highly inefficient Soviet system, but also good relations with the wealthy western nations that for so long had been far outstripping Russia in terms of economic growth, technological advance, and quality of life.

Gorbachev forged a bond with capitalist leaders including Margaret Thatcher, but above all with Ronald Reagan. That the USSR chief had won the approval of the ruling politburo, and that Mr Reagan was a traditional conservative American, gave them the authority within their own power bases to meet and to talk and to discuss a thawing in the cold war.

Both men wanted to reduce the nuclear build-up that had happened in their respective nations — enough firepower to destroy mankind. And so they met numerous times, striking up an obviously warm relationship, and delighting a world that had feared nuclear Armageddon, yet looked at the pictures of them at ease in each other’s company.