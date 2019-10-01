Ministers: DUP should concede a standalone Irish language act to stop abortion

Without the restoration of Stormont the law on abortion in Northern Ireland will change drastically in a few short weeks. All explicit protection for the unborn throughout the first 28 weeks of pregnancy will be removed and abortion will be permitted until at least 24 weeks and potentially beyond for any reason, including abortion on the grounds of the sex of the baby.

We thank God for elected representatives, including those from the DUP, who have voted and spoken against this change. However, considering the DUP’s position as Northern Ireland’s largest party and their pro-life stance, we are disappointed with the extent of their response. We believe the DUP have not yet done all within their power to prevent this radical removal of protections for unborn babies.

We are calling on them to publicly offer a standalone Irish language act in an effort to restore Stormont and save countless lives.

Similarly, we implore Sinn Fein to engage with the DUP and restore power sharing to Stormont so our laws affecting women and babies can be made locally, not at Westminster.

Regardless of whether such efforts are successful, the unborn children of our province are worth more than mere words. If the DUP refuse to sufficiently value the lives of unborn children, we believe that many Christians may withhold their vote from the DUP in the anticipated General Election.

Honouring God is more important than any other political consideration.

Rev Alistair Beattie, North Antrim; Rev Andrew Boreland, South Down; Rev Andrew Thompson, Lagan Valley; Rev Bobby Liddle, Lagan Valley; Rev Brian Martin, Upper Bann; Rev David McCullough, Belfast East; Rev George Beattie, East Antrim; Rev Normany McAuley, Strangford; Rev Peter Bourke, Belfast South; Rev Philip McClelland, Newry and Armagh; Rev Robert McCollum, Strangford; Rev Robert Robb, Newry and Armagh; Rev Seamus Burke, South Down; Rev Sid Garland, Belfast South; Rev SJK Teggarty, Upper Bann; Rev Stephen Johnston, South Down; Pastor Tim McIlwrath, Mid Down; Rev William McCully, Belfast East