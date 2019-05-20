My old party the DUP has surrendered its former Christian principles

As a Christian I was saddened but not surprised at the actions of the DUP for selecting an openly gay candidate, Alison Bennington, to run at the council elections in which she was elected.

As a former member of the DUP let me say to the leadership of the party, and to those members who are Free Presbyterians and who hold leadership in the church, to think what they have done.

Letter to the editor

They have comprised their principles and betrayed the Lord.

If they know their Bible they would know that God hates the sin of same-sex marriage so I would say to every evangelical Christian in Ulster to stand up and take their stand for God and for what scripture says.

Psalm 84 verse 11 (KJV): “No good thing will He withhold from those who walks uprightly.”

No right-thinking Christian after what has taken place could vote for the DUP.

This party has surrendered their Christian principles for the sake of votes and power. So I say to members such as Nigel Dodds, Mervyn Storey, William McCrea and Maurice Morrow and others: why are they so silent on Christian values?

It is sad to say that there is no difference between the DUP and UUP on moral issues.

Psalm 1, verse 6: “For the Lord knoweth the way of the righteous but the way of the ungodly shall perish.” So there is a warning to each and every one – you either stand for truth or stand for evil.

Proverbs 15 verse 9: “The way of the wicked is an abomination unto the Lord but He loveth him that followeth after righteousness.”

Let us all stand firm and honour the Lord: “Them that honour Me, I will honour.”

Brian Moorhead, Banbridge