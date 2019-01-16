Naomi Long: People’s Vote is the only way forward

It is frustrating but not surprising Parliament is so divided over the issue of the Withdrawal Agreement.

What is surprising is the margin of the defeat suffered by the government. However, that should not cloud the fact those who rejected the deal did so for vastly different reasons. Alliance has always been clear there is no such thing as a good or sensible Brexit.

The Brexit process has been defined by a flawed concept, incompatible red-lines, unrealistic expectations and imaginary solutions. Even today, 30 months on, there is still no clarity on what the UK wants in terms of Brexit.

Parliament last week rejected a no deal Brexit, recognising it would be disaster for the UK, and a catastrophe for Northern Ireland.

Now they have rejected the Withdrawal Agreement, despite the fact any negotiated Brexit will require a Withdrawal Agreement, including an open-ended, all weather backstop. This reality cannot be escaped or avoided.

They have also comprehensively failed to offer any single alternative which commands a majority. It is now clear the only coherent way forward is to have a People’s Vote.

Democracy is an active process, and given the ongoing deadlock, the people of UK must their say.

Naomi Long MLA, Alliance leader, Belfast