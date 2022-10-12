Nation will relish coronation, no matter the scale

Morning View

The death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of King Charles was a moment in modern British history that will linger long in people's memories.

In much the same way that children in early 1952, when the Queen became monarch, and in mid 1953, when she was actually crowned, remember that time now, when aged into their 70s or beyond, the children of today will remember the events of last month.

In Northern Ireland crowds came out in Hillsborough and Belfast to show sympathy and support for the new sovereign.

In Scotland and in London there was massive public interest in the removal of the Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh, where it lay in rest, and then to London, where it lay in state. This was followed by the memorable service at Westminster Abbey and the journey to Her Majesty's resting place at Windsor Castle.

The new king is said to want a slimmed down monarchy. Not as slimmed down as the Scandinavian monarchies, which preside over countries much smaller in population than the UK, but a reduced royal family even so.

He is also said to want a smaller coronation than the Queen had, although a service that retains the essence of the ceremony that has been in place for 1,000 years.

King Charles is aware that the monarchy depends on the goodwill of his subjects. Royalty has survived this long because it has adapted to the modern age while retaining its central traditions.

The king is someone who has a keen interest in matters pertaining to social justice and to the environment. He will know that the cost of living crisis will stretch into next year.

