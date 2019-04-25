Nigel Dodds: Presence of PM and opposition leader at journalist’s funeral sends out a signal on violence

Lyra McKee’s funeral has not just brought the people of Northern Ireland together, but the presence of the prime minister and leader of the opposition sent out a powerful signal.

The message going out must be clear and unambiguous that violence is not acceptable, it has never been acceptable and it never will be. Such tactics can never be allowed to succeed.

Everyone must unite against the repugnant statement from the so-called ‘New IRA’ that the murder of a police officer would somehow have been legitimate.

In standing with Lyra McKee we stand with journalists, police officers and everyone who serves the community in Northern Ireland.

An attack on any one of them is an attack on us all.

Nigel Dodds MP, DUP deputy leader and Westminster leader, London (Mr Dodds issued this statement after Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament yesterday)