OPINION: Remember the sonic and visual assault of Fun House?

If you are of a certain vintage surely you remember that godawful, massively irritating show Fun House (‘a whole lotta fun, prizes to be won!’) with a fresh-faced Pat Sharp at the helm and cheerleaders Melanie and Martina in their satin ra-ra skirts waving pompoms in the air as that terrible theme tune blasted and gullible children lined up to be dunked in gunge of all kinds of colours, or made their way through various assault courses that would possibly best the Marines if they had to deal with that much gunk in their eyes mid-challenge, and then rammed go-karts around unexpected chicanes as fog horns blasted or passed balloons deftly behind their backs and stupid prizes like rulers and Fun House bomber jackets (remember those quilted horrors of the 80s and 90s that more usually pictured Charlene and Jason from Neighbours?) were doled out to excited cheers (the Power Prize was something else though, and even once entailed a trip to Niagra Falls, although having been there I do find Canada possibly as irredeemably dull as this best forgotten children’s TV flop that yet improbably used to smash Saturday night ratings).