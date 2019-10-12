Our disabled boy brought us joy in his short life, so we are dismayed at judge saying protecting the unborn is breach of human rights

In 2009 our unborn son, Raphael, was diagnosed with a fatal foetal abnormality and we were offered, on more than one occasion by medical staff, an abortion.

We refused an abortion and it turned out that the diagnosis was wrong and our son (pictured) was born and whilst disabled brought great joy to us, his siblings and countless others in his short life (Raphael died aged three).

Letter to the editor

It is incomprehensible that Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan should find current Northern Irish legislation protecting the lives of such unborn children a breach of human rights (‘Court ruling a turning point for Northern Ireland women,’ October 4).

Our experience and that of countless others is that abortion in the case of fatal foetal abnormality can not only turn out to be wrong, meaning that parents will end the life of one of their healthy children but even if the diagnosis is correct the natural process of death and a time to grieve should be upheld as a human right in Northern Ireland for both the benefit of the parents mental health and the life, however short, of the unborn child.

John and Lisa Green,

London SE24