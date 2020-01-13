Perhaps, like Harry and Meghan, unionists should consider emigration to Canada

For the DUP this is all about faith as Mrs Foster stated in a television interview during the negotiations.

I suggest that those outside and more likely inside the DUP will have their faith stretched to its elastic limit.

Much like the suggestions of a bridge from Northern Ireland to Scotland — it will collapse and be washed away in a ferocious storm of protest for the unionist community.

If this 62-page document sees the light of day, then is it time for the unionists, like Harry and Meghan, to consider emigration to Canada?

Although we will need to learn French in order to fit in — a much better option than Irish Gaelic (the News Letter can come too!).

Morrison W Woods, Bangor