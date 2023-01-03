News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Planting one million new trees can make Belfast prettier and healthier

News Letter editorial on Tuesday January 3 2022:

By Editorial
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:54am
Morning View
Morning View

An important project in Northern Ireland's capital city seeks to plant a million trees.

The plan is to double the existing number of trees and shrubs in Belfast.

Hide Ad

The timetable for completion is a mere 12 years away, in 2035.

Already more than 60,000 trees have been planted.

Most Popular

All of the aims behind the One Million Trees Project are laudable.

They are to:

Hide Ad

• reduce carbon;

• improve air quality;

Hide Ad

• reduce flooding;

• increase urban cooling;

Hide Ad

• support and enhance biodiversity;

• improve physical and mental health and wellbeing

Hide Ad

That last goal is important.

Curiously, there is no reference to enhancing the beauty of Belfast as being a central aim.

Hide Ad

But streets that are lined with trees are immediately more attractive than identical ones which have none.

Such beauty makes our surroundings more agreeable and that in turn improves our wellbeing.

Hide Ad

The environmental impact of, for example, enhancing biodiversity or reducing flooding are valuable too.

Remember how in the first lockdown animals sensed that humans were in retreat, and birdsong became louder?

Hide Ad

City living is a tricky business: a very high concentration of people living in the same small area creates challenges and tensions and pollution.

Yet if enough space is made for trees, the improvement in air quality is of itself a major achievement.

Hide Ad

Northern Ireland, indeed all of Ireland, is one of the most deforested parts of Europe. Yet this island was once heavily forested.

We need more trees in urban and rural areas and the One Million Trees project is a welcome part of that process.