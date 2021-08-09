Ray White’s brilliant essay highlights the legacy scandal facing the RUC, which has an impeccable Troubles record

News Letter editorial

For years this newspaper has been covering the great scandal of how legacy has turned against the forces who prevented civil war.

It is a scandal with many facets, but perhaps its worst aspect is the treatment of the RUC.

It has an impeccable record, despite the republican lies about collusion. Like the UDR, the RUC knew all the key IRA murderers, but patiently kept tabs on them, arrested them if there were grounds to do so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, in the aftermath of the Stormont House legacy deal, only the RUC faced historic misconduct probes.

While almost all other legacy investigations related to killings, the organisation with an outstanding record and which killed only a handful of terrorists in situations when lethal force was necessary, was the one to face sub criminal investigations for allegations of past ‘misconduct’.

Under the mooted Historic Investigations Unit, IRA bombers who ruined livelihoods and maimed people would not have faced investigation for blasts that inflicted massive destruction but did not actually kill anyone.

Some advocates of the police misconduct plan did so on the basis that historic cases would be taken out of the Police Ombudsman’s office. While of course that would be welcome (indeed is increasingly essential) it would mean acceptance either way of the fact that ex RUC must be perpetually investigated, and assessed on the balance of probabilities.

Ray White’s brilliant essay today (see link below) explains the scandal of how the RUC now faces ‘collusive behaviour’ findings. The Ombudsman in reply cites a 2020 Belfast Appeal Court ruling. This ruling, which ultimately dampened the impact of a key earlier ruling on the unfairness of collusion findings by Mr Justice McCloskey, should have been appealed to the Supreme Court, but the retired police — disgracefully — are left to fund themselves, while terrorists often get legal aid in court actions.

Again and again we should say thanks to Ray and his many colleagues for their painstaking work thwarting terrorist murderers, while so impeccably adhering to the rule of law — and how ashamed we are as a society at their legacy struggles.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry