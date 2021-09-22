Return of the much-loved Balmoral Show reflects society’s desire to return to normal

News Letter editorial

The Balmoral Show has been a highlight of the agricultural calendar in Northern Ireland since the founding of the state a century ago.

The event dates back indeed to well before partition, in the late 1800s.

Only a major problem cancels the show, as happened for some years during World War Two, but did not even happen in 1972, the most violent year of the Troubles, when the show took place in its usual month of May.

There has been no show however since May 2019 due to coronavirus.

The spring 2020 event was cancelled because lockdown was ongoing, and this year’s show has been postponed until now.

It is thus almost two-and-a-half years since visitors descended on Balmoral Park in Lisburn, the former site of the Maze prison, where there is plenty of space for exhibitors and demonstrations.

Today will be the beginning of a four day show, as it became in 2017, up from the previous three — a reflection of the enduring appeal of Balmoral.

But it won’t be a typical event. Vistitors will need proof of full vaccination and a negative lateral flow test as organisers try to make it safe.

No major annual gathering, sporting or cultural or commercial, in Britain or Ireland that brings together tens of thousands of people is yet back to the way it once was. The return of the show however, despite this year’s irregular autumnal schdeduling, is a clear symbol of society’s desire to return to normal.

There will be something for everyone, from food experts to rural businesses to children. The latter will be looking forward to the Children’s Farm, the RA Falcon parachute display and other attractions.

The News Letter will be carrying daily reports from Balmoral, with the usual round up in Farming Life on Saturday.

