News Letter: Will you fully defend the (NI) Protocol Bill through the rest of its passage in Parliament?

Rishi Sunak: Absolutely, yes. Under my leadership, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will continue to make its way through Parliament. If negotiation with the EU doesn’t deliver what we need it to, the bill will become law.

NL: Can you pledge to resist any pressure from Brussels or indeed Washington to dilute the legislation?

RS: Yes, I will not bow to pressure from Brussels or Washington. I am an experienced international negotiator and you can trust me to deliver.

As chancellor, I used my presidency of the G7 group of finance ministers to reform international tax rules and make multinational companies pay their fair share of tax. I also worked with other countries to put in place the toughest sanctions regime ever to punish Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine. I will have no qualms in resisting international pressure.

NL: Will you actively promote the Union between (NI) and GB if you are prime minister?

RS: Yes. As prime minister, I would focus on actions which the UK government can take to make a difference to peoples’ lives across Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Take the example of the Levelling Up Fund where the UK government is talking directly to communities in Northern Ireland and delivering projects directly. My focus will be to build an economically prosperous, modern, and outward looking Northern Ireland where people want to live, work, and call home.

NL: Will you resist nationalist pressure for a border poll?

RS: The position on a border poll is clearly established in both international law and domestic law via the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and the Northern Ireland Act 1998. I will always argue for the maintenance of the Union of the United Kingdom and, currently, there isn’t a mandate for constitutional change.

I don’t think we should be distracted by border polls but should instead focus on delivering opportunities for people across Northern Ireland so that they want to live and work here, and call it their home.

NL: Are you prepared to take unilateral action if there are no signs of the EU being prepared to back down on the (NI) Protocol?