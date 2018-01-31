Sammy Wilson: DUP’s commitment to back PM requires delivery on full Brexit

As we enter the phase of negotiations with the EU dealing with our long term relationship we are going to see a step up in the war of attrition by those who wish to keep the UK inside the EU.

The Chancellor fired the first shots last week with his claim that nothing much must change and yesterday’s leaked economic forecasts must be viewed as part of the same propaganda was designed to wear down opposition to a sell-out deal by spreading despondency about our future economic prospects if we leave the EU.

We have been here before. Let’s not forget that the machinery of government and the same economic models were used by the scaremongers before the referendum.

According to the same departments and economists who produced this report, by now unemployment should have soared, house prices should have plummeted, interest rates should have risen, the stock market should have collapsed, industrial production should have been decimated, banks should have been in crisis and we should have had an emergency budget which put up taxes reduced spending and increased borrowing.

The fact is not only did these things not happen but all the exact opposite occurred.

We have the lowest unemployment for decades, house prices continue to rise, indeed the government is looking at how the increases can be dampened, interest rates are still low, the stock market is higher than it has ever been, industrial output has increased because of the more competitive pound, banks haven’t collapsed or fled the country in fact new banks are setting up in the UK, and there was no emergency budget in fact extra money has been found for Northern Ireland.

Despite the forecasting fiasco the Remainers are still at it with their leaked story of gloom. If they couldn’t get short term forecasts right how can they hope to predict ten years in advance? These long term forecasts are as useful as the horoscopes in the daily newspapers.

What happens in the medium term is influenced by so many factors that we don’t even know about let alone be able to predict the impact of.

For example EU economic growth has picked up at present but the future of the euro and the economic prospects for many southern EU countries is so precarious that no one can really tell where the EU will be in three years time.

Good deals with the parts of the world where 90% of future economic growth will occur could transform our economy and our balance of payments.

No doubt this leaked report is designed to get those who voted to leave to become resigned to a sell-out deal.

If anything it should do the opposite it is the product of desperate losers who are resorting to the old scare tactics.

The prime minister must not be spooked in negotiations by the clamour which will come from her own back benches, cabinet Remainers, the Labour party, the Lib Dems and SNP.

The DUP expect her to deliver on the referendum result to free us from the dead hand of the single market, the protectionist policies of the customs union, the money grabbing hands of the EU commission, and the interference of the European Court.

Our commitment to support the government requires delivery on these issues which the majority of the UK population voted for.

Sammy Wilson MP, East Antrim